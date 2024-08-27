Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
WireOctober 23, 2024

Flying air taxis move closer to U.S. takeoff

Associated Press
FILE - An electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, flies above the Joby eVTOL aircraft, during a demonstration of eVTOLs Nov. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
FILE - An electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, flies above the Joby eVTOL aircraft, during a demonstration of eVTOLs Nov. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)AP Bebeto Matthews

Federal regulators gave a strong push to electric-powered air taxis Tuesday by issuing a final rule for operating the aircraft and how pilots will be trained to fly them.

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Mike Whitaker, said the rule recognizes air taxis as an entirely new type of aircraft that will soon join airplanes and helicopters in the sky.

These aircraft take off and land vertically, like helicopters, but fly like fixed-wing planes. Many companies are working to get them on the market, but have been held back by the lack of clarity over regulations to govern their use.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Whitaker said the FAA is stressing safety as it works to fold the new aircraft into the nation’s airspace. He said “powered-lift aircraft” are the first new category of aircraft in nearly 80 years, since the dawn of helicopters, and the rule will allow for their widespread operation.

Air taxi supporters call them a cleaner alternative to passenger planes that burn jet fuel. So far, however, current technology limits their size and likely means that they will be used most often in urban areas. Companies envision carrying people and cargo.

One of the companies in the new field, California-based Joby Aviation, praised the FAA regulation. CEO JoeBen Bevirt said the rules “will ensure the U.S. continues to play a global leadership role in the development and adoption of clean flight.”

Airlines see air taxis as a way to deliver passengers to airports. Delta Air Lines said in 2022 it would invest $60 million in Joby, and this month Toyota announced a $500 million investment. United Airlines is backing another California-based company, Archer Aviation, with an order for 200 aircraft that Archer said could be worth $1 billion with an option for $500 million more.

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 24
Trump homes in; Harris branches out
WireOct. 24
U.S. confirms North Korean troops
WireOct. 24
Harris to give closing argument at D.C. riot site
WireOct. 24
Feds lookfor sourceof bacteria outbreak
Related
Harris, Trump’s strategy to win Pennsylvania spans 50 stops
WireOct. 23
Harris, Trump’s strategy to win Pennsylvania spans 50 stops
E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s
WireOct. 23
E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s
Blinken and Netanyahu agree Sinwar’s death opens options for ending conflict
WireOct. 23
Blinken and Netanyahu agree Sinwar’s death opens options for ending conflict
E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders sickens 49 people in 10 states; one person dead
WireOct. 22
E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders sickens 49 people in 10 states; one person dead
Israel: More strikes coming against Hezbollah-run financial institution
WireOct. 22
Israel: More strikes coming against Hezbollah-run financial institution
Harris, Trump scrap for undecided voters
WireOct. 22
Harris, Trump scrap for undecided voters
White House rule would expand access to free birth control
WireOct. 22
White House rule would expand access to free birth control
Should the minimum wage be lower for workers who get tipped? Two states are set to decide
WireOct. 21
Should the minimum wage be lower for workers who get tipped? Two states are set to decide
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy