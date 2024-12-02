FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story was published in the Tribune on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Pacific northwest on a war footing Sunday.

Only a few hours after the quiet of a peaceful sabbath was broken be the surprise Japanese attack on Honolulu, army and navy forces and civilian defense organizations were able to announce: "We're ready for any emergency.

Every military and naval post in the area went on a war basis at once. All leaves and furloughs were cancelled Every man was subject to call at any moment throughout the 24 hours of day and night.

At Fort Lewis as well as at smaller army stations headquarters offices, which had been closed over the weekend, were reopened and became beehives of industry. The same was true at naval shore stations and aboard ships of war in Bremerton.

Navy, Army Heads Busy

Rear Admiral Charles D. Freeman, commandant of the 13th naval district, was at his desk in the Bremerton navy yard in constant direct communication with his chief-of-staff, Capt. Guy Davis at the staff headquarters in the exchange building in Seattle.

"This is no time to talk" was Capt. Davis' only comment to reporters.

Maj. Gen. Kenyon A. Joyce, commanding the IX army corps, was in his office at Fort Lewis, too, in telephonic conversations with both the headquarters of Lieut. Gen. John L. DeWitt, fourth army commander in San Francisco, and the war department in Washington.

Service Men Break Leaves

Soldiers and sailors on leave in Seattle started back to their posts without waiting for orders. Taxicab companies found their facilities taxed to the utmost to supply them with transportation.

The Seattle police radio at regular intervals broadcast a call to all soldiers, sailors and marines to report to their stations at once. Police departments in Seattle and other cities of the Pacific northwest were placed on 24-hour basis to guard against sabotage.

Gov. A.B. Langlie of Washington state ordered the state patrol on a 24-hour basis and called a meeting of his department heads to discuss steps to be taken in event of an emergency.

Civilians Alert

And the smooth working plan mapped out by the 2nd interceptor command for the aerial defense of the Pacific northwest went into action under command of Brig. Gen. Carlyle Wash. Civilian observers were on duty to spot any hostile planes that might appear along the Washington and Oregon coast. Interceptor planes at Paine field, near Everett, and in Portland, were on the alert.

Joseph K. Carson Jr., of Portland, Pacific coast inspector general of civilian defense, ordered the Pacific northwest to mobilize its civilian defense volunteers. Before his order came to the various cities the volunteers were reporting for duty.

Mayor Earl Riley of Portland called that city's civilian defense agencies to meet at 7 p.m.

CDA Messages Governors