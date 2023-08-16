Georgia clerk says ‘mishap’ caused erroneous release of list of Trump charges

County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 AP Brynn Anderson

The clerk of the Fulton County, Georgia, court system acknowledged Tuesday accidentally releasing what appeared to be a list of criminal charges against Donald Trump before he was actually indicted, and sought to deflect blame amid mounting criticism from Republicans who have seized on the blunder to characterize the case as rigged.

After refusing to explain what happened for more than a day after Reuters posted the document the media outlet said was published on the court’s website, clerk Che Alexander’s office said she was doing a “trial run” of the court’s filing system on Monday “in anticipation of issues that arise with entering a potentially large indictment.”

Tags

Recommended for you