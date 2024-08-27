Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
WireDecember 17, 2024

German leader Scholz loses a confidence vote

Parliament opensway for an earlyelection next year

Associated Press
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz,, bottom right, attends a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz,, bottom right, attends a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre arrives for a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre arrives for a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of CDU speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of CDU speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of CDU speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of CDU speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz leaves after his speech during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz leaves after his speech during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session at the German parliament Bundestag where he faces a vote of confidence, Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP Markus Schreiber

BERLIN — Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in the German parliament on Monday, putting the European Union’s most populous member and biggest economy on course to hold an early election in February.

Scholz won the support of 207 lawmakers in the 733-seat lower house, or Bundestag, while 394 voted against him and 116 abstained. That left him far short of the majority of 367 needed to win.

Scholz leads a minority government after his unpopular and notoriously rancorous three-party coalition collapsed on Nov. 6 when he fired his finance minister in a dispute over how to revitalize Germany’s stagnant economy. Leaders of several major parties then agreed that a parliamentary election should be held on Feb. 23, seven months earlier than originally planned.

The confidence vote was needed because post-World War II Germany’s constitution doesn’t allow the Bundestag to dissolve itself. Now President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has to decide whether to dissolve parliament and call an election.

Steinmeier has 21 days to make that decision — and, because of the planned timing of the election, is expected to do so after Christmas. Once parliament is dissolved, the election must be held within 60 days.

In practice, the campaign is already well underway, and Monday’s three-hour debate reflected that.

What did the contenders say?

Scholz, a center-left Social Democrat, told lawmakers that the election will determine whether “we, as a strong country, dare to invest strongly in our future; do we have confidence in ourselves and our country, or do we put our future on the line? Do we risk our cohesion and our prosperity by delaying long-overdue investments?”

Scholz’s pitch to voters includes pledges to “modernize” Germany’s strict self-imposed rules on running up debt, to increase the national minimum wage and to reduce value-added tax on food.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Center-right challenger Friedrich Merz responded that “you’re leaving the country in one of its biggest economic crises in postwar history.”

“You’re standing here and saying, business as usual, let’s run up debt at the expense of the younger generation, let’s spend money and ... the word ‘competitiveness’ of the German economy didn’t come up once in the speech you gave today,” Merz said.

The chancellor said Germany is Ukraine’s biggest military supplier in Europe and he wants to keep that up, but underlined his insistence that he won’t supply long-range Taurus cruise missiles, over concerns of escalating the war with Russia, or send German troops into the conflict. “We will do nothing that jeopardizes our own security,” he said.

Merz, who has been open to sending the long-range missiles, said that “we don’t need any lectures on war and peace” from Scholz’s party. He said, however, that the political rivals in Berlin are united in an “absolute will to do everything so that this war in Ukraine ends as quickly as possible.”

What are their chances?

Polls show Scholz’s party trailing well behind Merz’s main opposition Union bloc, which is in the lead. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens, the remaining partner in Scholz’s government, is also bidding for the top job — though his party is further back.

The far-right Alternative for Germany, which is polling strongly, has nominated Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor but has no chance of taking the job because other parties refuse to work with it.

Germany’s electoral system traditionally produces coalitions, and polls show no party anywhere near an absolute majority on its own. The election is expected to be followed by weeks of negotiations to form a new government.

Confidence votes are rare in Germany, a country of 83 million people that prizes stability. This was only the sixth time in its postwar history that a chancellor had called one.

The last was in 2005, when then-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder engineered an early election that was narrowly won by center-right challenger Angela Merkel.

Related
WireDec. 17
Officials: Mysterious drones evidently no threat
WireDec. 17
Two killed in school shooting
WireDec. 17
Judge: Trump conviction stands
WireDec. 15
ABC to pay $15M to settle with Trump
Related
South Korea votes to impeach
WireDec. 15
South Korea votes to impeach
In win for Russia, soccer figure elected in Georgia
WireDec. 15
In win for Russia, soccer figure elected in Georgia
Abortion pill case marks challenge to telemedicine
WireDec. 14
Abortion pill case marks challenge to telemedicine
Weight-loss drug craze appears to be curbing U.S. epidemic
WireDec. 14
Weight-loss drug craze appears to be curbing U.S. epidemic
RFK Jr. attorney asks FDA to revoke vaccine OKs
WireDec. 14
RFK Jr. attorney asks FDA to revoke vaccine OKs
Report: no undercover agents at Capitol riot
WireDec. 13
Report: no undercover agents at Capitol riot
Ancient genes pinpoint when humans and Neanderthals mixed and mingled
WireDec. 13
Ancient genes pinpoint when humans and Neanderthals mixed and mingled
More details emerge from Mangione’s past
WireDec. 13
More details emerge from Mangione’s past
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy