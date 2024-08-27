Harris, Trump’s strategy to win Pennsylvania spans 50 stops

PHILADELPHIA — From Allentown to Erie, mailboxes are bursting with campaign literature like trash cans at the end of a music festival.

Television, TikTok, and sports talk radio broadcast a barrage of blunt ads and Pennsylvanians’ commutes are increasingly snarled by candidates headed to a McDonald’s or a historical site, or a podium in another swingy part of this internationally-known battleground state.

The 2024 presidential election moved into Pennsylvania and never left, an Inquirer analysis of the last year of campaigning shows.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, and their allies, have dumped more than $538 million in advertising dollars to reach Pennsylvania voters.

That’s the most of any swing state and about $185 million more than the next closest battleground, Michigan, according to ad tracker AdImpact.

The presidential election since January has drawn the top candidates and their running mates to the state 76 times — 90 including visits President Joe Biden made as the nominee — with most of those visits occurring since the start of August.

And with 13 days to go, it’s all added up to a dead heat.

Harris and Trump have spent the bulk of their campaign money and resources in Pennsylvania, aware that the state, with its 19 electoral college votes, is the key to the White House.

Their strategies here reflect their different paths to victory but collectively amount to an unprecedented investment in one state. Add in money spent on Senate and Congressional races here and election spending is approaching $1 billion in the state.

Trump has prioritized Rust Belt towns like Wilkes-Barre and Johnstown

Trump has spent most of his time in the state’s Rust Belt areas which are home to his white, working-class base.

Eighteen out of Trump’s 25 campaign stops to the state have been outside of Philadelphia, its collar countries, and Pittsburgh. In recent months, he’s rallied in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton in the Northeast, and Kittanning and Indiana in the West.

“This isn’t a new strategy,” Pennsylvania’s former GOP chair Rob Gleason said. “This is how he got elected in 2016 and almost in 2020.”

Gleason said priority No. 1 was to increase turnout in less populous counties to offset weakness in Philadelphia’s collar counties.

Trump senior adviser Tim Murtaugh said the campaign’s closing argument — that Trump will fix the economy and the border and that Harris would be an extension of the Biden administration — appeals to the base Trump has been focused on.

“The blue-collar Trump voter, the union member Trump voter, the person who is concerned about the border Trump voter, the person concerned about his job in fracking, energy or manufacturing,” Murtaugh said. “All of those people are Pennsylvania Trump voters.”

For most of the summer, the Trump campaign focused on big rallies aiming to hype up a fervent base and to draw out less-engaged voters who may only vote in presidential elections — or who have even skipped some of those in the past.

“If you can get 30,000 people to come see you, those people are reliably gonna vote for you,” Gleason said. “It’s a pain in the ass to go to those rallies, you stand in line, you get rained on. But then all those people, they go home and there’s 2-3 more people hearing about the rally.”

With just weeks to the election, though, Trump’s strategy is pivoting slightly toward persuadable voters in the center, including in the vote-rich blue suburbs.

“It’s about trying to get those ... undecided or not voting for Trump or Harris,” said RNC committeeman Andy Reilly, who lives in Democratic-leaning Delaware County. “And get people who swing their vote by making the case you’ll be better off economically with Republicans and rebutting claims that Republicans are crazy.”

Democrats think so much early focus outside of population centers could wind up hurting Trump. His visit to Montgomery County was his first public event in the Philadelphia suburbs of the cycle with two weeks to go, though Vance has made several stops in the suburbs. The stop in Oaks, where a town hall turned into 40 minutes of DJing, didn’t net positive media attention.

“I think Trump’s problem is that he’s deluded himself into believing that he won in 2020,” Democratic strategist Eric Stern said. “That’s why Trump is just going back to the well. But for those of us who recognize he lost, we recognize it only goes so far.”

Harris is ‘going everywhere,’ with a particular focus on Philadelphia and Allegheny Counties

Conversely, about three-quarters of Harris’ appearances in Pennsylvania have been in Philadelphia, its suburbs, or Allegheny County, together home to 44% of the state’s registered voters. But Harris and Walz have also made stops in Lancaster, York, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre, Volant, and Adams Township in the western part of the state.

“The strategy has always been, throw the kitchen sink at campaigning everywhere and not taking any voters for granted,” Harris senior adviser Brendan McPhillips said. “Our unofficial motto is go everywhere, talk to everyone.”

Harris needs to cobble together a coalition like Biden did to win statewide, and has split her time between the Rust Belt areas where Biden siphoned support away from Trump and the cities and suburbs that she needs to put up big numbers in to win. The campaign sees the suburbs as its mini “blue wall” in Pennsylvania to limit Trump’s path to victory here.

“She’s not repeating the mistake the Hillary Clinton campaign made in 2016 when they only went to either heavily Democratic parts of Philadelphia to boost turnout or outer suburban areas,” said U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphia Democrat. “The Harris campaign has continued with that Biden 2020 playbook of basically going anywhere and everywhere.”

Harris and Walz have collectively made 12 visits to Allegheny, nine to Philadelphia, and three to the Philadelphia suburbs. Allegheny, which is home to Pittsburgh as well as whiter affluent suburbs, has about 250,000 fewer registered Democrats than Philadelphia but delivered just 17,000 fewer votes in the statewide race last year than Philadelphia.

“For however much focus there is on the national press in Philadelphia, the fact of the matter is that Allegheny is probably more critical for their success here,” said Stern, who is based in Pittsburgh. “She needs to bank votes here in ways that Democrats 20 years ago needed to bank in Philadelphia.”

Harris has made six trips outside of Allegheny, Philadelphia, or the collar counties, as she aims to appeal to Republican voters. Walz, who has focused on rural parts of the state, had spent the majority of his stumping here outside of the population centers.

Supporters have applauded that tactic. Harris’ critics see it as a possible sign of concern in the state which has remained stubbornly deadlocked.

“You don’t go asking Republicans to vote for you, go on Fox News, if you’re not starting to panic,” Gleason, the former GOP party chair said.