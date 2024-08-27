Hegseth fights to save Pentagon nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A defiant Pete Hegseth fought to save his nomination to be Donald Trump’s defense secretary Wednesday as the president-elect considered possible replacements in the face of growing questions about the former Fox News host’s personal conduct and ability to win Senate confirmation.

Hegseth met with legislators on Capitol Hill, conducted a radio interview and released an opinion article denying allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking. He insisted he was “not backing down one bit,” said Trump was still supporting him and planned to return Thursday for more meetings with lawmakers. But the president-elect’s team was looking at alternatives, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump himself remained quiet about Hegseth while issuing a flurry of statements on social media Wednesday about other nominees and his news coverage.

Hegseth, in an exchange with reporters, said he’d meet with Trump “anytime he’d like.”

Trump’s team was pleased with how things went Wednesday as Hegseth met with lawmakers, according to a person familiar with their thinking, and they are continuing to stand behind him for now -- all while Trump considers back-up options.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, who had previously expressed concerns about reports of Hegseth’s drinking, spoke positively about Hegseth’s prospects after the two met Wednesday evening.

“I see no reason at this point not to be supportive,” Cramer said.

He said he told Hegseth “it’s really important that we have a clear eyed secretary of defense if the alarm goes off or the phone rings at three in the morning.” Hegseth responded, according to Cramer, that he would be available “at three in the morning, three in the afternoon or any hour in between.”

Hegseth is the latest nominee-designate to be imperiled by personal baggage after the recent withdrawal of Trump’s initial pick for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose vulnerabilities were well-documented. But Hegseth’s past, including the revelation that he made a settlement payment after being accused of a sexual assault that he denies, was not widely known.

The Trump transition team went into the day concerned about Hegseth’s path to Senate confirmation and actively looking at potential replacements, a person familiar with the matter said. Three other people said DeSantis, who competed against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, was being discussed as an option if Hegseth’s nomination does not move forward. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations.

Beyond DeSantis, there have also been discussions about shifting Michael Waltz, who was chosen by Trump for national security adviser, to the Defense Department, according to another person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Florida congressman is a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran.

As he made the rounds on Capitol Hill, Hegseth told reporters he had received a fresh message of support from Trump.

“I spoke to the president this morning. He supports me fully. We’re not going anywhere,” Hegseth said.

In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, Hegseth laid out a vigorous defense of his record, including his time spent at two veterans advocacy groups, Concerned Veterans for America and Veterans For Freedom.

In new allegations this week, The New Yorker cited what it described as a whistleblower report and other documents about his time leading CVA that alleged multiple incidents of alcohol intoxication at work events, inappropriate behavior around female staffers and financial mismanagement.

Hegseth, in the op-ed, acknowledged spending too much money during the 2008 campaign in support of then-candidate John McCain, so that Veterans For Freedom went into debt. But he said he stayed on until all bills were paid. And he said his split from CVA was over a “difference of opinion” about the group’s future.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a military veteran and sexual assault survivor, stopped short of an endorsement after her meeting with Hegseth. She said she appreciates his military service and they “had a frank and thorough conversation.”

The Trump transition team didn’t respond to requests for comment on Hegseth’s status.

In an interview taped Wednesday for Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM satellite radio show, Hegseth said Trump told him he wanted a “warfighter” who would clean out the “woke crap.”