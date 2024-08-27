BEIRUT — Hezbollah announced Tuesday it has chosen cleric Naim Kassem to lead the Lebanese militant group after the killing of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb in late September.

The group said in a statement that Hezbollah’s decision-making Shura Council elected Kassem, 71, as its new secretary-general and vowed to continue Nasrallah’s policies “until victory is achieved.”

Since Nasrallah’s death as part of an Israeli offensive that took out many of Hezbollah’s senior officials, the white-turbaned cleric with a gray beard has often been the public face of the Lebanese militant group. He is one of its founding members but is widely seen by supporters as lacking his predecessor’s oratory skills.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on X after the announcement about Kassem: “Temporary appointment. Not for long.” It was a clear threat that Israel will go after Kassem as it did earlier by assassinating top Hezbollah officials.

In a televised speech earlier this month, Kassem, who carries the clerical title of sheikh, claimed Hezbollah’s military capabilities were intact after Nasrallah’s assassination and warned Israelis they will only suffer further as fighting continues.

Kassem has been sanctioned by the United States, which considers Hezbollah a terrorist group. His appointment came as no surprise since he had served as Nasrallah’s deputy for 32 years and had also long been Hezbollah’s public face, giving interviews to local and foreign media outlets.

“This is a message to Lebanon and abroad that Hezbollah has reorganized itself,” said Qassim Qassir, a Lebanese analyst close to Hezbollah.

Kassem’s appointment shows Hezbollah is running its own affairs and not — as some have reported — that advisers from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard are now in charge of the group, Qassir added.

In an interview with The Associated Press in July, Kassem said he didn’t believe that Israel had the capacity — or had yet made the decision — to launch a full-blown war with Hezbollah. But he warned that even if Israel intended to undertake a limited operation in Lebanon that stopped short of a full-scale war, it should not expect the fighting to remain limited.

A day after Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 as hostages, Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the border with Lebanon, saying it was opening a backup front for its Hamas allies.

The attack triggered the yearlong Israel-Hamas war and Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. The count does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but more than half of the dead are said to be women and children.