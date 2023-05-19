Home sales see biggest annual price drop in 11 years

Real estate signs are posted outside homes for sale Feb. 21 in Valrico, Fla. 

LOS ANGELES — A persistently low inventory of homes on the market held back U.S. home sales again in April, even as the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in 11 years.

Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s slightly below what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

