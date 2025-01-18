Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
WireJanuary 18, 2025

How to glimpse a parade of planets in January night sky

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN Associated Press
FILE - A youth looks through a telescope during a stargazing and comet-watching gathering at Joya-La Barreta Ecological Park in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)
FILE - A youth looks through a telescope during a stargazing and comet-watching gathering at Joya-La Barreta Ecological Park in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)AP Ginnette Riquelme

NEW YORK — Six planets grace the sky this month in what’s known as a planetary parade, and most can be seen with the naked eye.

These planetary hangouts happen when several planets appear to line up in the night sky at once.

“They’re not in a straight line, but they’re pretty close together on one side of the sun,” said Hannah Sparkes, planetarium supervisor at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Florida.

The astronomical linkup is fairly common and can happen at least every year depending on the number of planets. A similar parade took place last June, but only two planets could be seen without any special equipment.

Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible to the naked eye this month and for part of February. Uranus and Neptune can be spotted with binoculars and telescopes.

During this latest spectacle, Mars shines especially bright because it’s located directly opposite the sun. And on Friday and Saturday night, skygazers will see Venus and Saturn snuggle up extra close — just two degrees apart.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Any clear, cloudless night this month is ideal to spot the planets. To get in on the sighting, go outside on a clear night a few hours after sunset and face south, said Kevin Williams, planetarium director at Buffalo State University.

Venus and Saturn will glow in the southwestern sky, with Jupiter in the southern sky and Mars in the southeast or east. The planets will shine brighter than the stars, and Mars will look like a reddish-orange dot.

Consider downloading stargazing apps to help with where to look, Sparkes said.

A faint Mercury is set to join the parade as a bonus seventh planet at the end of February, and the planets will slowly make their exit through the spring.

“It gives us a little bit better sense of our place in the solar system and the universe,” Williams said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related
WireJan. 18
Israel’s full Cabinet meets on Gaza ceasefire deal
WireJan. 18
Supreme Court backs a law banning TikTok if it’s not sold by...
WireJan. 18
Trump’s swearing-in will move inside Capitol Rotunda
WireJan. 17
Ash, other dangers keep LA residents from returning home
Related
Poll: Many doubt Trump will be able to lower prices in first year
WireJan. 17
Poll: Many doubt Trump will be able to lower prices in first year
Netanyahu: deal to release hostages in Gaza reached
WireJan. 17
Netanyahu: deal to release hostages in Gaza reached
Biden moves to lift state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba
WireJan. 15
Biden moves to lift state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba
Report says Trump would have been convicted in election interference case
WireJan. 15
Report says Trump would have been convicted in election interference case
Dire fire warning for LA area pushed back
WireJan. 15
Dire fire warning for LA area pushed back
Pete Hegseth confronts allegations of misconduct
WireJan. 15
Pete Hegseth confronts allegations of misconduct
Ceasefire talks yield progress
WireJan. 14
Ceasefire talks yield progress
High court deals setback to oil industry
WireJan. 14
High court deals setback to oil industry
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy