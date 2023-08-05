Idaho almost done removing Idahoans from Medicaid

The state of Idaho is almost done removing people from Medicaid whom state health officials flagged — either for being ineligible for the program, or not replying to the state’s requests for new information.

A federal law during the COVID-19 pandemic stopped states from removing people from Medicaid. States may now remove people who no longer qualify. But Idaho didn’t stop processing renewals for people on Medicaid during the pandemic, and instead of removing ineligible people from the program during the renewal process, state officials flagged them as likely to be removed.