Idaho gas stations fill up with Spokane drivers

Vehicles with Washington plates are seen filling up at a northern Idaho gas station recently.

 Journal of Business (Spokane)

As gas prices in Washington remain among the country’s highest, more Evergreen State residents are crossing state lines to fill up their tanks.

Dave Nagra, who co-owns the Amerimart Convenience Store and gas station in State Line, Idaho, says about 70% of the customers buying gas at that station are from Washington.