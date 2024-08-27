Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestJanuary 10, 2025

Idaho will send resources to help with deadly California wildfires

Carolyn Komatsoulis Idaho Statesman (Boise)

More than 100 Idaho firefighters will deploy to California to help protect wildfire-threatened communities as deadly, highly destructive blazes rage in the Los Angeles area, according to a news release.

High winds helped propel the fires, which have killed at least five people. As of Thursday morning, the two biggest fires — the Palisades and the Eaton — were 0% contained and had destroyed thousands of homes and structures. Tens of thousands of people have had to evacuate.

“Emergencies like these remind us of the critical importance of teamwork and mutual aid,” Idaho Fire Chiefs Association President Kirk Carpenter said in the release. “Idaho firefighters are prepared to join the fight in California, standing shoulder to shoulder with our partners to protect communities in harm’s way.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services requested assistance from states in the West, according to Tristan Lewis, public affairs officer with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Both Oregon and Washington have also sent crews.

The Gem State will also send 25 fire engines.

Idaho’s task forces are expected to arrive on Friday, the release said.

Related
NorthwestJan. 8
Apple inks Seattle’s biggest lease since 2019
NorthwestJan. 8
Report: Idaho teachers are still in high demand
NorthwestJan. 8
Idaho Dems director resigns
NorthwestJan. 8
Washington bans commercial net-pen fish farming
Related
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
NorthwestJan. 5
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
Patron speaks out against curricula
NorthwestJan. 4
Patron speaks out against curricula
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
NorthwestJan. 4
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
NorthwestJan. 4
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
NorthwestJan. 4
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
NorthwestJan. 3
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
NorthwestJan. 2
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy