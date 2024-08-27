Idaho will send resources to help with deadly California wildfires

More than 100 Idaho firefighters will deploy to California to help protect wildfire-threatened communities as deadly, highly destructive blazes rage in the Los Angeles area, according to a news release.

High winds helped propel the fires, which have killed at least five people. As of Thursday morning, the two biggest fires — the Palisades and the Eaton — were 0% contained and had destroyed thousands of homes and structures. Tens of thousands of people have had to evacuate.

“Emergencies like these remind us of the critical importance of teamwork and mutual aid,” Idaho Fire Chiefs Association President Kirk Carpenter said in the release. “Idaho firefighters are prepared to join the fight in California, standing shoulder to shoulder with our partners to protect communities in harm’s way.”