If necessary, pope isn’t opposed to resignation

ROME — As he recovers from pneumonia in the hospital, Pope Francis has increasingly handed off his day-to-day responsibilities to cardinals as questions swirl about the near and long-term future of his papacy.

On Saturday, the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, took Francis’ place to celebrate Mass for an anti-abortion group. Tonday, another Vatican official, Cardinal Michael Czerny, is stepping in for the pope to celebrate a Holy Year Mass for volunteers.

There is no reason why such delegation of papal obligations can’t continue, especially since Francis remains conscious and working from the hospital. And on Saturday, his doctors reported a “gradual, slight improvement” in his condition. But the 88-year-old pope has spoken about the possibility of resignation, though his position has changed over time, especially after the death of Pope Benedict XVI.

Here’s what Francis has said about pope’s retiring, in his own words:

On Benedict’s resignation:

In his 2024 memoir, “Life: My Story Through History,” Francis recounted how he first learned about Benedict’s resignation, the first in 600 years. He said that a Vatican journalist had called him in Buenos Aires on Feb. 11, 2013, and told him the news as it was breaking.

“For a moment I was paralyzed. I could hardly believe what I was hearing,” Francis wrote in the memoir. “This was news I had never expected to receive in my lifetime: the resignation of a pope was unimaginable, although it was provided for in canon law. In the first few moments I said to myself, ‘I must have misunderstood, it’s not possible.’ But then I understood that Benedict had surely meditated and prayed for a long time before making this brave and historic decision. Faced with his declining strength, he had evidently realized that the only irreplaceable element in the Church is the Holy Spirit, and the only Lord is Jesus Christ. This is why he was a great pope, humble and sincere, who loved the church until the end.”

During the decade they lived together in the Vatican as a reigning and retired pope, Francis repeatedly praised Benedict’s courage and humility for resigning and said that he had “opened the door” to future popes also stepping down.

On the chance he might follow:

In a 2022 interview with Spain’s ABC daily, Francis revealed that he had written a letter of resignation soon after he was elected pontiff. The letter laid out his resignation if medical problems impeded him from carrying out his duties or from freely announcing a resignation.

The text of the letter hasn’t been released and it’s not known what sort of medical impairment or lack of consciousness might trigger a resignation. Canon law has no provision for what to do if a pope is permanently impaired, and canonists are divided on whether a prewritten letter of resignation would be valid.

Canon 332.2 says that for a pope to resign his office, “it is required for validity that the resignation is made freely and properly manifested but not that it is accepted by anyone.”