Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
WireJanuary 5, 2025

Japanese woman, world’s oldest person, dies at 116

Associated Press
This photo provided by Ashiya City shows Tomiko Itooka, being celebrated for her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lives in Ashiya, western Japan, on May 23, 2024. (Ashiya City via AP)
This photo provided by Ashiya City shows Tomiko Itooka, being celebrated for her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lives in Ashiya, western Japan, on May 23, 2024. (Ashiya City via AP)AP Uncredited
FILE - This photo provided by Ashiya City shows Tomiko Itooka, being celebrated for her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lives in Ashiya, western Japan, on May 23, 2024. (Ashiya City via AP, File)
FILE - This photo provided by Ashiya City shows Tomiko Itooka, being celebrated for her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lives in Ashiya, western Japan, on May 23, 2024. (Ashiya City via AP, File)AP Uncredited

TOKYO — Tomiko Itooka, a Japanese woman who was the world’s oldest person according to Guinness World Records, has died, an Ashiya city official said Saturday. She was 116.

Yoshitsugu Nagata, an official in charge of elderly policies, said Itooka died on Dec. 29 at a care home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, central Japan.

Itooka, who loved bananas and a yogurt-flavored Japanese drink called Calpis, was born on May 23, 1908. She became the oldest person last year following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

When she was told she was at the top of the World Supercentenarian Rankings List, she simply replied, “Thank you.”

When Itooka celebrated her birthday last year, she received flowers, a cake and a card from the mayor.

Born in Osaka, Itooka was a volleyball player in high school, and long had a reputation for a sprightly spirit, Nagata said. She climbed the 3,067-meter (10,062-foot) Mount Ontake twice.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She married at 20, and had two daughters and two sons, according to Guinness.

Itooka managed the office of her husband’s textile factory during World War II. She lived alone in Nara after her husband died in 1979.

She is survived by one son and one daughter, and five grandchildren. A funeral service was held with family and friends, according to Nagata.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, the world’s oldest person is now 116-year-old Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was born 16 days after Itooka.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.net/@yurikageyama

Related
WireJan. 5
Biden anoints 19 with highest U.S. civilian honor
WireJan. 5
House Speaker holds on to his job, but there are signs of tr...
WireJan. 5
Jimmy Carter funeral traces a 100-year journey
WireJan. 5
Attacker had potential bomb matter at home
Related
New Orleans attacker acted alone
WireJan. 3, 2001
New Orleans attacker acted alone
Johnson’s bid to remain speaker could be a struggle
WireJan. 3, 2001
Johnson’s bid to remain speaker could be a struggle
What’s on the table in 2025? Some predicted trends in food
WireJan. 3, 2001
What’s on the table in 2025? Some predicted trends in food
Officials: Soldier shot himself before Cybertruck exploded outside of hotel
WireJan. 3, 2001
Officials: Soldier shot himself before Cybertruck exploded outside of hotel
The world welcomes 2025
WireJan. 1, 2001
The world welcomes 2025
Woman burned to death in N.Y. is ID’d
WireJan. 1, 2001
Woman burned to death in N.Y. is ID’d
Most Americans plan a quiet New Year’s Eve
WireDec. 29, 2024
Most Americans plan a quiet New Year’s Eve
Canadian Cabinet ministers get no assurance from Trump on tariffs
WireDec. 29, 2024
Canadian Cabinet ministers get no assurance from Trump on tariffs
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy