Johnson: Keep Gaetz report secret

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that an explosive report on attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz should be kept secret.

Hours after returning from meeting with President-elect Trump in Florida, Johnson called on the Republican-led panel to not release the ethics report, which ABC News sources allege includes an interview with a young woman who said Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17 and a high school student.

“I’m going to request, strongly request, that the Ethics Committee not issue the report,” Johnson told reporters.

The GOP leader and Trump ally said the House should stick with its policy that probes end when a lawmaker leaves Congress, as Gaetz did when he resigned Wednesday.

“The rules of the House has always been that a former member is beyond the jurisdiction of the ethics committee,” Johnson said.

On rare occasions, ethics reports have been released soon after a lawmaker stepped down, but Johnson said those were mistakes.

Making the report public “would open Pandora’s box,” Johnson said. He added: “If it’s been broken once or twice, it should not have been.”