Johnson: Republicans ‘ready to deliver’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that Republicans are “ready to deliver” President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda after his election victory, insisting the GOP won’t make the mistakes of last time and will be much better prepared for a second-term Trump White House.

Standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the House GOP leadership team, the speaker said there would be no time wasted before work begins on Trump’s “America First” agenda of securing the southern border, projecting strength on the world stage and ending “wokeness and radical gender ideology.” He expects Republicans will lead a unified government, even though House control is still too early to call.

“We are ready to deliver on America’s mandate,” said Johnson.

“We will be ready day one. We are prepared this time.”

With the Capitol as a backdrop, he said, “We’re going to raise an ‘America First’ banner above this place.”

Trump will meet with Johnson at the Capitol on Wednesday while the president-elect is in town for his visit to the White House, and Johnson said he will be spending the weekend with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as they prepare for the new year.

Congress returned Tuesday to a changed Washington as Trump’s hard-right agenda is quickly taking shape, buoyed by eager Republican allies eyeing a full sweep of power on Capitol Hill while Democrats are sorting out what went wrong.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who saw his party’s control of the chamber vanquished by Republicans, said the election wasn’t what many Democrats had hoped for, but he would speak with Trump soon.

“We should regard this election not merely as a defeat, but more importantly as a challenge,” he said.

Even as final election results are still being tallied, the House and Senate leadership is pushing ahead toward a second-term Trump White House and what he’s called a mandate for governing, with mass deportations, industry deregulation and wholesale reductions in the federal government.

Trump is already testing the norms of governance during this presidential transition period — telling the Senate to forgo its advise-and-consent role and simply allow recess appointments of his Cabinet nominees — and he is staffing his administration and finding lawmakers willing to bend those civic traditions.

“Trump’s going to deliver his deportations, the drilling, the wall — it’s going to take all of us getting together,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a conservative member of the House Freedom Caucus.

But first, the House and Senate leaders will hold internal party elections this week for their own jobs. Most of the top Republican leaders depend on Trump for their political livelihoods and have worked to draw closer to the president-elect to shore up loyalty.

In the Senate, the leadership race to replace outgoing GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is turning into a test of Trump loyalties, with the president-elect’s allies — including billionaire Elon Musk and Make America Great Again influencers — pushing the senators to elect Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.