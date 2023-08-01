A Fulton judge on Monday rejected a sweeping push from former President Donald Trump to gut the Fulton County district attorney’s investigation of interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, which is expected to result in criminal charges in the weeks ahead.

In a searing 9-page order, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that Trump and Cathy Latham, an “alternate” GOP elector who joined the former president’s motion, did not have have sufficient legal standing to mount a challenge before any indictments are announced.

Tags

Recommended for you