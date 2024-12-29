Sections
WireDecember 29, 2024

Judge signals that hearing might not go well for Giuliani

LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)AP Brynn Anderson
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)AP Seth Wenig

NEW YORK — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

Judge Lewis J. Liman in Manhattan issued an order Friday in which he was dismissive of what he described as attempts by Giuliani and his lawyer to dodge providing information to the election workers’ lawyers.

And he said the litigants should be ready at the contempt hearing to explain why he should not grant a request by lawyers for the two election workers that he make adverse inferences from evidence in the case that would put Giuliani’s Palm Beach, Florida, condominium in danger of being surrendered to satisfy the defamation award.

The judge also said he may rule on the contempt request at the hearing.

Giuliani has maintained that the Palm Beach property is his personal residence now and should be shielded from the judgment. He faces a Jan. 16 trial before Liman over the disposition of his Florida residence and World Series rings.

Lawyers for the election workers filed the contempt request after saying Giuliani had failed to turn over a lease to his Manhattan apartment, a Mercedes, various watches and jewelry, a signed Joe DiMaggio shirt and other baseball momentos. The judge ordered Giuliani to turn over the items in October.

Giuliani’s lawyers have predicted that Giuliani will eventually win custody of the items on appeal. A request for comment was sent to a lawyer for Giuliani, who was supposed to be deposed on Friday.

The contempt hearing follows a contentious November hearing in which Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, became angry at the judge and said Liman was treating him unfairly.

Giuliani was found liable last year for defaming the two Georgia poll workers by falsely accusing them of tampering with ballots during the 2020 presidential election.

The women said they faced death threats after Giuliani falsely claimed they sneaked in ballots in suitcases, counted ballots multiple times and tampered with voting machines.

