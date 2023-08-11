Justice Thomas scored 38 more freebie luxury vacations, ProPublica reports

Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was been comprised on June 30, 2022 after Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the Court. The Justices are posed in front of red velvet drapes and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing. Seated from left are Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and Justices Samuel A. Alito and Elena Kagan. Standing from left are Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Credit: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

 Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas went on at least 38 secret luxury vacations paid for by super-rich Republican mega donors, a new report revealed Thursday.

The conservative judge went on a high-end cruise through the Bahamas, enjoyed luxe stays at resorts in Jamaica and Florida, and took at least 26 private jet trips, none of which were mentioned on mandatory annual disclosure forms, according to ProPublica.

