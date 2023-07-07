A man who killed his partner in Wilder eight years ago — in front of their children — and then led police on a six-year international manhunt was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday, with only 15 years fixed.

Erasmo Diaz, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January. At his hours-long sentencing hearing in 3rd District Court in Caldwell, relatives of Diaz’s partner, Amparo Godinez Sanchez, gave emotional impact statements, cried and wore T-shirts that read, “Justice for Amparo.”