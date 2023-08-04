McMorris Rodgers: Trump deserves day in court

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers speaks during a town hall Wednesday night at Spokane.

 Jesse Tinsley/Spokane-Review

SPOKANE — U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said Wednesday that Donald Trump deserves a fair hearing in court after the former president’s latest federal indictment on charges related to efforts to halt certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“It was un-American, what happened that day,” McMorris Rodgers said, addressing an audience of roughly 40 at her annual town hall held at the Spokane Convention Center. “But I also believe that Donald Trump, or any American, deserves due process.”