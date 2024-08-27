Miller tabbed for role that’s key to immigration policy

President-elect Donald Trump named Stephen Miller, a longtime confidante and vocal opponent of immigration and asylum, as his next deputy White House chief of staff for policy on Monday, furthering his plans to fulfill a key campaign promise to conduct mass deportations of immigrants out of the United States.

But Miller’s own policy proposals may undermine those plans from the start.

Miller has repeatedly railed against a program that became a linchpin in the Biden administration’s strategy to slow a historic flow of migrants to the U.S. southern border and convince Mexico to accept up to 30,000 deportees a month — a critical diplomatic breakthrough that increased the capacity of U.S. authorities to deport people from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti that previously did not exist.

These four countries have represented some of the biggest sources of immigration to the United States in recent years — and either have governments hostile to Washington, often unwilling to accept deportation flights, or are in a state of chaos, unable to reliably accept them.

Only by creating new, legal pathways for migrants to enter was the Biden administration able to convince Mexico to accept deportees, an aim the Department of Homeland Security had held for years, according to court records. Eliminating those legal pathways could ultimately undermine the ability of the U.S. government to conduct tens of thousands of deportations a month to its southern neighbor.

“Mexico has made clear that its willingness to accept returns of [nationals from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela] to Mexico is contingent on the continued availability of lawful processes for nationals from those countries to come directly to the United States,” the agency said last year in documents submitted as part of a federal lawsuit.

“If DHS cannot provide lawful processes for some nationals [of those countries] to come directly to the United States,” it continued, “Mexico will almost certainly stop accepting returns or removals of nationals [of those countries] at the southwest border.”

‘Fast-pass for illegal aliens’

The parole program has allowed over half a million people from these countries to temporarily come to the United States through legal means, as long as they had a U.S. financial sponsor and underwent U.S. government vetting. When the federal government expanded the program in January 2023, it also announced it would increase the use of expedited deportations and restrict access to asylum.

The Biden administration first launched the program for Venezuela in October 2022 and later expanded it to Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti three months later. Over 110,000 Cubans, almost 211,000 Haitians, over 93,000 Nicaraguans, or more than 117,000 Venezuelans have flown to the United States through the program, according to federal government data.