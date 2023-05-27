BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Montana woman charged with torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson more than three years ago pleaded guilty Friday to deliberate homicide and two other felonies in an agreement with the state that calls for her to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Patricia Batts was charged in the death of James “Alex” Hurley in February 2020 in West Yellowstone. Her trial had been scheduled to start in July, but she will now be sentenced on July 11.