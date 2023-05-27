Patricia Batts leaves the courtroom at the Law and Justice Center after a change of plea hearing on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Bozeman, Mont. Batts pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson James “Alex” Hurley. (Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)
Patricia Batts listens during a plea change hearing at the Law and Justice Center on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Bozeman, Mont. Batts pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson James “Alex” Hurley. (Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)
AP Samuel Wilson
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Montana woman charged with torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson more than three years ago pleaded guilty Friday to deliberate homicide and two other felonies in an agreement with the state that calls for her to spend the rest of her life in prison.
Patricia Batts was charged in the death of James “Alex” Hurley in February 2020 in West Yellowstone. Her trial had been scheduled to start in July, but she will now be sentenced on July 11.
