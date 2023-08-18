Mortgage rates surge past 7%, hit highest level since 2002

File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Home mortgage rates have surged past 7%, hitting the highest level in more than 20 years and dealing another blow to Americans trying to break into the housing market.

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.09% this week, up from 6.96% last week and the highest since 2002, according to data released Thursday from mortgage giant Freddie Mac.