Murkowski defies Trump after his return to power

JUNEAU, Alaska — In the early days of President Donald Trump’s second term, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has openly challenged or rebuked him at least three times — stunning for a congressional Republican who has faced his wrath before and yet remains unbowed by pressure to embrace his agenda.

Murkowski is a moderate with a history of bucking her party and Trump when she has felt it was the right thing to do. She was the first GOP senator to publicly break ranks with Trump on his nomination of Pete Hegseth as defense secretary as it advanced this week. Murkowski also said she “strongly” disagreed with Trump’s move to rename North America’s tallest peak, in Alaska, from Denali to Mount McKinley. And she denounced his decision to pardon “the violent offenders who assaulted” police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Murkowski was one of three Republicans to vote against Hegseth’s nomination late Friday, along with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. It took Vice President JD Vance’s tiebreaking vote to confirm Hegseth.

But, so far, nearly every other GOP member of Congress has fallen in line behind Trump.

Many of the Republicans who at times challenged Trump during his first term are no longer in the Senate, including the late John McCain of Arizona; Jeff Flake, also from Arizona; Bob Corker of Tennessee; and Mitt Romney of Utah. That has left a diminished group of Republicans seemingly willing to oppose Trump, lessening the chances he will be stymied by members of his own party in Congress.

Beth Kerttula, an Alaska Democrat who has known Murkowski for years, said the state’s senior senator isn’t one to fold under pressure.

“She’s not going to buckle,” Kerttula said. “She’s going to stand up for Alaska and for the right thing.”

Murkowski on Thursday announced her opposition to Hegseth, and Collins later joined in expressing misgivings about the former combat veteran and Fox News host. He has faced allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women, which he has denied.

In a lengthy statement on social media, Murkowski said “character is the defining trait required of the Secretary of Defense, and must be prioritized without compromise.”

“The leader of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and model the standards of behavior and character we expect of all servicemembers, and Mr. Hegseth’s nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook,” she said.

The post on X drew thousands of comments. Many were upset with the senator from one of the country’s most remote and least populous states who is known more for giving long, nuanced responses to questions than for any viral social media moments. But the sharp reaction also reflected the influence Murkowski has and is unafraid to wield.

Murkowski was abandoned by GOP leaders in 2010 after her primary loss to tea party Republican Joe Miller. She went on to win the general election with a write-in campaign and kept her seat. She handed out bracelets bearing her name so voters knew how to spell it as she built a coalition of statewide support and won the backing of powerful Alaska Native corporations and groups.

In more recent years, she has been censured by the state Republican party for a list of grievances, including her support of abortion rights and her vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial related to the Capitol riot. Trump came to Alaska in 2022 and backed her conservative challenger after vowing revenge against Murkowski and other Republicans who had supported his impeachment.