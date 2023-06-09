The St. Luke’s defamation case against far-right activist Ammon Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez — both consistent no-shows — inched forward Tuesday, with a judge issuing new decisions at a pretrial conference hearing but leaving some questions open.

St. Luke’s filed its lawsuit in May 2022 after Bundy and Rodriguez led protests at the Boise hospital over a child welfare case involving Rodriguez’s grandchild, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The lawsuit names as defendants those two men, Bundy’s People’s Rights Network, and other business entities affiliated with them.