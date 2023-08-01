‘No remorse’ for crimes

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)

Lori Vallow Daybell will spend the rest of her life in prison.

The 50-year-old mother — convicted of killing her two children — was sentenced to life in prison by 7th District Judge Steven Boyce at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony after several hours of statements made by the prosecuting attorneys, defense team and victims’ families. She won’t have the option for parole.

