North Carolina roller coaster reopens after a large crack launched a state investigation

FILE - The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The towering roller coaster, shut down in June due to a large crack in its support column, was reopened Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, after a month of repairs and testing, the park announced on its website. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)

 AP Erik Verduzco

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A towering North Carolina roller coaster that shut down in June due to a large crack in its support column reopened Thursday after a month of repairs and testing, the park announced on its website.

Carowinds amusement park, which straddles the North Carolina and South Carolina line, came under investigation by the North Carolina Department of Labor after a video surfaced online of an operational roller coaster with a large crack in one of its columns. The footage of Fury 325, known as a “giga coaster” due to its dramatic height of 325 feet showed a support beam bending with the top visibly detached as cars packed with unsuspecting passengers whirled by at speeds of up to 95 mph.