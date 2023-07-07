WA ferries alert system down as some sailings are canceled
The Washington State Ferries customer alert system was down Thursday morning as the agency canceled some morning sailings due to mechanical issues and low tides.
The agency said it will post updates on Twitter.
The 9:30 a.m. sailing from Port Townsend and the 10:15 a.m. sailing from Coupeville were canceled because of tidal currents.
The ferry service also canceled the 6 a.m. inter-island service in the San Juan Islands because of mechanical issues on the vessel Sealth. An inter-island sailing is estimated to depart from Friday Harbor at 8:30 a.m.
Injured speed-flyer who was missing for 2 days rescued from Mount Baker wilderness
A U.S. Navy search-and-rescue team airlifted an injured speed-flyer who had spent two days in the Mount Baker wilderness over the holiday weekend.
Crew members of a medevac helicopter began searching early Monday for the 29-year-old Issaquah man, who had been reported missing since Saturday on Church Mountain, according to a statement from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station where the team is based.
He was flown to Harborview Medical Center with “significant injuries,” according to the statement from Navy spokesman Michael Welding.
Speed-flying is a form of paragliding, but participants glide fast and close to the ground after jumping from a high point.
Helicopter crew members found the man near the peak of Church Mountain, a 6,315-foot summit northeast of Glacier that’s accessible from the ground only by a steep hiking trail.
“After an initial sweep, the SAR team conducted a low-level, slow search and eventually found a chute of the same description as the (speed-flyer’s) chute,” Navy spokesman Michael Welding said.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald a 911 call about the missing man was placed Sunday night.
Woman who drove head-on into another car, killing the driver is charged
A 22-year-old woman suspected of causing a fatal car wreck in Tacoma has been charged with vehicular homicide.
Pierce County prosecutors charged Phylece May Wooddell on Wednesday in a head-on crash that left another driver dead. The victim’s identity has not been released by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Wooddell was being held in the Pierce County Jail on Thursday on $50,000 bail.
Tacoma police responded to reports of a two-car crash on South Tacoma Way near the Tacoma Rescue Mission on July 2. They saw two cars stopped, both with severe damage to the front ends, according to charging documents.
Police questioned Wooddell. She admitted to drinking before driving, and an officer noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath, according to court documents. There was an open alcohol container inside her car.
Video of the crash obtained by police shows Wooddell driving over the speed limit into the oncoming lane and running straight into the victim’s car, court records show.
Wooddell was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for a blood draw to determine her blood-alcohol levels, according to court documents. Results are pending.
One person airlifted, pets missing after house fire with explosions west of the Narrows
Key Peninsula Fire put out a residential fire with explosions around 11 p.m. Wednesday near Palmer Lake.
“It was fully involved and a very hot fire,” Anne Nesbit, public information officer for the department told the Gateway Thursday morning.
When crews arrived on scene in the 1600 block of Lake Drive Southwest, they found two people suffering from burns, according to the agency’s Facebook post.
“With help from our partners at Gig Harbor Fire and Airlift Northwest, one patient was flown to Harborview and the other transported to Tacoma General,” the Facebook post said.
Nesbit didn’t have an update on how the victims are doing.
The couple had two dogs that went missing during the incident.
Body of Leavenworth man found near Crescent Bar after cliff dive
MALAGA — Divers recovered the body of a 22-year-old Leavenworth man Wednesday, who went missing Tuesday after jumping into the Columbia River.
Liam Gillikin’s body was recovered where witnesses saw him jump into the river, about 10 miles south of Malaga near Crescent Bar, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Gillikin jumped into the river from an approximately 50- to 60-foot tall cliff, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities were notified at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday that he did not resurface.
Rescue teams who responded to the area on the Fourth were unable to locate his body.
The King County Sheriff’s Office provided divers in the search. No foul play is suspected, and the Kittitas County Coroner will provide an official cause of death.
Gillikin’s family has been notified.