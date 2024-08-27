Officials: Mysterious drones evidently no threat

TRENTON, N.J. — Drone-detecting devices deployed in New Jersey in the past week have found “little to no evidence” of anything nefarious or threatening, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday as calls grew for action to address the mysterious nighttime sightings of suspected unmanned flights across the northeastern U.S.

Murphy told reporters in Trenton that there were 12 sightings of suspected drones in the state on Saturday and one on Sunday. He declined to go into detail about the detection equipment, but said it was powerful enough to disable the drones, although he added that is not legal on U.S. soil.

Murphy, a Democrat, echoed calls by state officials elsewhere for Congress to allow them to deal with drones. Nearly all the power now rests with the federal government.

“It is extraordinary to me that, that a nation as great as ours and as powerful as ours has the deficiencies that we have now seen in living color as it relates to drone incursions,” Murphy said.

Federal officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have repeatedly said there are no signs that any drone operators have shown bad intent, nor is there evidence of foreign involvement.

“There’s no question that people are seeing drones,” Mayorkas told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “But I want to assure the American public that we are on it. We are working in close coordination with state and local authorities.”

But that hasn’t reassured everyone. Conspiracy theories about foreign actors, the U.S. government and the “deep state,” abound online, while elected officials concerned about threats to military bases, airports and other locations have increased their calls for federal officials to act.

The skeptics include President-elect Donald Trump, who suggested Monday that “the government knows what is happening.”

“Our military knows and our president knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense,” Trump said. He refused to say whether he had been briefed on the drone sightings.

New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim, a Democrat, told The Associated Press that officials could do a better job helping the public to understand what is going on, especially when people wrongly conclude they are seeing unmanned aircraft.

“What the public could use is like walking through that rather than just, you know, as a statement that says nothing, nothing to be concerned about,” he said. “I think it’s reached a level of just public attention that some greater level of depth is necessary.”

Kim said he’s heard no supporting evidence for the president-elect’s statement Monday that information is being withheld and that a lack of faith in institutions is playing a key part in the saga.

“Nothing that I’m seeing, nothing that I’ve engaged in gives me any impression of that nature. But like, I get it, some people won’t believe me, right? Because that’s the level of distrust that we face.”