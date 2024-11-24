Sections
WireNovember 24, 2024

Orchestra conductor mourns childhood home’s destruction

Lubnan Baalbaki sayshe can’t express howhe feels after Israel’sevisceration of hisyouthful identity

LUJAIN JO Associated Press
Lubnan Baalbaki shows a picture of his late father during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows a picture of his late father during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows pictures of Odeisseh village taken by his late father, during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows pictures of Odeisseh village taken by his late father, during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows his father's paintings during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows his father's paintings during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows a sketch depicting him while he was asleep drawn by his late father, during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows a sketch depicting him while he was asleep drawn by his late father, during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows a video released by the IDF as they blew up his village of Odeiseh during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki shows a video released by the IDF as they blew up his village of Odeiseh during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lubnan Baalbaki speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT — Lubnan Baalbaki, the conductor of the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, watched on his phone screen as an aerial camera pointed to a village in southern Lebanon. In seconds, multiple houses erupted into rubble, smoke filling the air. The camera panned right, revealing widespread devastation.

He zoomed in to confirm his fears: His family’s house in the border village of Odaisseh, where his parents are buried, was now in ruins.

“To see your house getting bombed and in a split second turned into ash, I don’t think there is description for it,” Baalbaki said.

The destruction of his childhood home in October came during Israel’s offensive in Lebanon. The aim, Israel says, is to debilitate the Hezbollah militant group, push it away from the border and end more than a year of Hezbollah fire into northern Israel.

The Israeli military has released videos of controlled detonations in areas along the border, saying it is targeting Hezbollah facilities and weapons.

But the bombardment has also wiped out entire residential neighborhoods or even villages. The World Bank in a recent report said over 99,000 housing units have been “fully or partially damaged” by the war in Lebanon.

Baalbaki’s family home in Odaisseh, designed by his late father, renowned Lebanese painter Abdel Hamid Baalbaki, held more than just personal memories. It held a collection of Abdel Hamid’s paintings, his art workshop and over 1,500 books. All were destroyed along with the house.

What cut even deeper, Baalbaki said, was the loss of the letters his parents exchanged during his father’s art studies in France. Only a few remain as digital photos.

“The language of passion and love they shared was filled with poetry,” Baalbaki said.

In a book of poems and photographs his father created for his wife following her sudden death in a car accident, the first page reads, “Dedication to Adeeba, the partner of my most precious days, the love bird that left its nest too soon.”

Abdel Hamid painstakingly designed his wife’s tombstone. Later, he was laid to rest beside her in the garden next to the house. For their son, watching his childhood home go up in smoke brought back the pain of losing them.

It was a moment he had feared for months.

Hezbollah began firing missiles into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. Israel responded with airstrikes and shelling. For nearly a year, the conflict remained limited.

After the war dramatically escalated on Sept. 23 with intense Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, Baalbaki and his siblings frequently checked satellite images for updates on their village.

On Oct. 26, explosions in and around Odaisseh triggered an earthquake alert in northern Israel. That day, videos circulated online, one of which showed their home being obliterated.

Until a few days before that, the satellite images showed their house still standing.

Now, Baalbaki said, he is resolved to honor his father’s dream.

“The mourning phase started to turn to determination to rebuild this project,” he said.

When the war is over, he plans to rebuild the house as an art museum and cultural center.

