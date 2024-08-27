Religious groups suing to prevent ICE raids in houses of worship

Twenty-seven organizations representing Jewish and Christian-based denominations filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against President Donald Trump’s administration, asking a judge to prevent immigration enforcement actions in houses of worship.

As part of the administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants, the Department of Homeland Security rescinded a directive that limited federal agents’ ability to conduct immigration enforcement actions in sensitive locations such as churches, schools, and hospitals.

The complaint, filed in the District of Columbia, says that making houses of worship fair game for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids violates the religious rights of the suing denominations.

“An immigration enforcement action during worship services, ministry work, or other congregational activities would be devastating to their religious practice,” the complaint said. “It would shatter the consecrated space of sanctuary, thwart communal worship, and undermine the social service outreach that is central to religious expression and spiritual practice for Plaintiffs’ congregations and members.”

Allowing officers to enter sensitive locations protects Americans from threats such as gang members, said Tricia McLaughlin, U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for public affairs.

“These criminals knew law enforcement couldn’t go inside under the previous Administration,” McLaughlin said in a statement.

Officers will use discretion and will require approval by supervisors to enter a house of worship or school, McLaughlin. “We expect these to be extremely rare.”

But revoking the directive on sensitive locations has already been having an impact, and not only on worship, religious leaders said on a call Tuesday afternoon. Many of the congregations represented by these denominations provide social services — from English-language lessons to nutrition programs — but since Trump took office, fewer people are making use of them because of the fear of deportation.