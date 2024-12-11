Report: Donald Trump assassination attempt in Butler was ‘preventable’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A failure to recognize a high-risk area including a rooftop within range of a presidential nominee’s stage. Insufficient guidance on who was responsible for what at an immense, boisterous rally. Heavy responsibility placed on Secret Service agents with little-to-no experience in advance planning. And a fragmented communication structure and technology breakdowns that let a gunman elude law enforcement and open fire — rocking an already heated election and taking a man’s life.

The bipartisan House task force on the assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump on July 13 at the Butler Farm Show grounds cited these and other severe, systemic failures in its final report released Tuesday.

The 180-page report, which is redacted to exclude personnel and other security issues and covers a second thwarted attempt on Trump’s life at a Florida golf course in September, paints a damning picture of Secret Service training, planning and operations after a nearly five-month investigation helmed by Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

“The task force found that the tragic and shocking events in Butler, Pennsylvania were preventable and should not have happened,” the report states. “There was not, however, a singular moment or decision that allowed (20-year-old Bethel Park gunman) Thomas Matthew Crooks to nearly assassinate the former president. The various failures in planning, execution and leadership on and before July 13, 2024, and the preexisting conditions that undermined the effectiveness of the human and material assets deployed that day, coalesced to create an environment in which the former president — and everyone at the campaign event — were exposed to grave danger.”

The most glaring concern noted by the task force aligns with what the acting Secret Service Director, Ronald Rowe, testified in an occasionally combative hearing last week: Despite close proximity to a main road, “clear sight lines to the stage and elevated position,” the Secret Service — the lead protective agency helping manage more than 100 state and local supporting law enforcement personnel — failed to secure the immediately adjacent American Glass Research grounds. This allowed an unscreened crowd to gather and let Crooks — who used drones to survey the area while the Secret Service did not — climb to a roof and fire a rifle eight times into the rally, injuring and nearly killing Trump, killing former firefighter Corey Comperatore and wounding attendees David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

That failure was compounded “by the fact that the area was not sufficiently monitored or patrolled to deter threats,” and the “Secret Service did not provide clear guidance to its state and local partners about which entity was responsible for the area,” the task force said.

But beyond the planning and operational failures on July 13 in Butler County, Kelly’s hometown, the task force said the Secret Service must address longstanding leadership and culture issues, including around training and preparing agents for protective work.

“There is a culture and practice of expecting on-the-job training to teach and prepare agents to fulfill critical roles like Security Room Lead and (protective intelligence advance),” the panel wrote. “Understanding that the operational tempo is strenuous, the Secret Service needs to prioritize periodic training on protective operations during times when agents are available, and such training should take priority over investigative activities that are unrelated to protective operations.”

The task force made nearly two-dozen recommendations to improve security and safety based on its findings from the Butler investigation, 11 of them focused on bolstering leadership, training and “agency resources to enhance the Secret Service’s capacity to fulfill its zero-fail protective mission.”

The recommendations include, among others: consolidating all operational plans; more vigilance when considering coverage inside and outside security perimeters; documenting all line of sight vulnerabilities; clearer written policies on asset and resource approval based on threats; implementing a formalized process for elevating security concerns; using counter-surveillance assets for all outdoor events; ensuring state and local law enforcement representatives are in a unified security room to improve the flow of information; reviewing budget, staffing and retention; and improved communication plans among the Secret Service and its partners.