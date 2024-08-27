President-elect Donald Trump would have been tried and convicted of election interference in the federal Jan. 6 case if he hadn’t escaped prosecution by winning reelection, special counsel Jack Smith said in his final report released after midnight Tuesday.

“But for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial,” Smith wrote in the 137-page report.

The veteran prosecutor scorched Trump for lying, cheating and engineering an “unprecedented” conspiracy aimed at overturning his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden in the report that was released by Attorney General Merrick Garland shortly after a court-ordered delay expired at midnight.

“Trump’s unprecedented efforts to unlawfully retain power after losing the 2020 election … compelled prosecution,” Smith wrote. “Trump’s cases represented ones ‘in which the offense [was] the most flagrant, the public harm the greatest, and the proof the most certain,’” he added, quoting a federal guideline for prosecutors.

The report mostly rehashed information included in previous court documents, especially the historic 2023 indictment of Trump that accused him of defrauding the U.S. and depriving Americans of their right to have their votes counted.

But Smith also had some choice words for the once and future president.

“The throughline of all of Mr. Trump’s criminal efforts was deceit,” Smith wrote. “Trump used those lies as a weapon to defeat a function foundational to United States democracy.”

He dismissed Trump’s oft-repeated claim that Biden or his Democratic allies directed the probe as “in a word, laughable.”

Smith said the decision to charge Trump was his alone and staked his professional reputation on the move.

“To have done otherwise on the facts developed during our work would have been to shirk my duties as a prosecutor and a public servant,” he wrote. “After nearly 30 years of public service, that is a choice I could not abide.”