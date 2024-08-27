RFK Jr. attorney asks FDA to revoke vaccine OKs

Aaron Siri, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s personal attorney, has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to revoke its approval of the hepatitis B and polio vaccines, and block the distribution of 13 others.

Siri has reportedly been weighing in on which candidates will fill key positions in the Department of Health and Human Services, which Kennedy has been tapped to lead by President-elect Donald Trump. A partner at law firm Siri & Glimstad, the attorney also represented Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, during his failed presidential campaign.

Siri has long battled against the widespread prevalence of vaccines, though he recently said he did not wish to block access to those who want to get their shots.

“You want to get the vaccine — it’s America, a free country,” he told Arizona legislators last year while speaking about his concerns about the polio vaccine.

In 2022, Siri filed a petition on behalf of one of his clients, the Informed Consent Action Network, a nonprofit founded by Del Bigtree, another close Kennedy ally. In documents obtained by ABC News, Siri called on the FDA to “ withdraw or suspend the approval for (the polio vaccine) for infants, toddlers, and children until a properly controlled and properly powered double-blind trial of sufficient duration is conducted to assess the safety of this product.”