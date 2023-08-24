Russia: Putin foe Prigozhin killed in jet crash

FILE - Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin attends the funeral of Dmitry Menshikov, a fighter of the Wagner group who died during a special operation in Ukraine, at the Beloostrovskoye cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 24, 2022. Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. (AP Photo/File)

 Uncredited

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious mercenary chieftain who led a failed uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin two months ago, was aboard a private jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday with no survivors, Russian officials said.

Russia’s Tass news agency said the Federal Air Transport Agency published the names of all passengers and crew members who were on board the Embraer aircraft that was traveling from St. Petersburg to the capital — including the 62-year-old Prigozhin.