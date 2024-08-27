S. Korean martial law debacle raises questions over president’s future

SEOUL, South Korea — President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning martial law declaration lasted just hours, but experts say it raised serious questions about his ability to govern for the remaining 21/2 years of his term and whether he will abide by democratic principles.

The opposition-controlled parliament overturned the edict, and his rivals on Wednesday took steps to impeach him. One analyst called his action “political suicide.”

Yoon’s political fate may depend on whether a large number of people in coming days take to the streets to push for his ouster.

Here’s a look at the political firestorm caused by the martial law declaration, the first of its kind in more than 40 years.

Why did Yoon impose martial law?

Yoon’s declaration of emergency martial law on Tuesday night was accompanied by a pledge to eliminate “shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces at a single stroke.” He vowed to protect the country from “falling into the depths of national ruin.” Yoon, a conservative, cited repeated attempts by his liberal rivals in control of parliament to impeach his top officials and curtail key parts of his budget bill for next year.

South Korea’s constitution allows a president to impose military rule during “wartime, war-like situations or other comparable national emergency states.” But a president can’t maintain martial law if parliament opposes it with a majority vote.

That’s what happened Wednesday. And it’s why Yoon’s move has baffled many experts.