Scottish Highland bull on the loose in the Northeast

KENT, Conn. — A Scottish Highland bull is the talk of the town in the rural hills of western Connecticut, where it has been roaming for over a month in the frigid winter weather after escaping from its confines.

Local residents have reported sporadic sightings, including a few over the past week, said Lee Sohl, the animal control officer in Kent. It was recently seen just over the town line in New Milford.

“People keep spotting it and they don’t know that people are looking for it,” Sohl said in a phone interview Thursday. “If somebody calls me about a sighting, then I tell the owner and they’ve been doing their best. They run right out and try to get to it. But it’s hard. It’s hard in this weather, and it’s very scared.”

The owner, Jo Ann Joray, said there have been people out looking for the bull, but they haven’t been able to catch it.