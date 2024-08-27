Search continues for PA woman who may have fallen into sinkhole

A grandmother looking for her lost cat apparently fell into a sinkhole that had recently opened above an abandoned western Pennsylvania coal mine and rescuers worked late into the night Tuesday to try and find her.

Bright lights illuminated snow flurries and various equipment at the site while crews worked above and below ground, video from the scene showed.

Crews lowered a pole camera with a sensitive listening device into the hole in Marguerite on Tuesday morning but it detected nothing. A camera lowered into the hole showed what could be a shoe about 30 feet below the surface, according to Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson, Trooper Steve Limani.

“It almost feels like it opened up with her standing on top of it,” Limani said.

The family of Elizabeth Pollard, 64, called police at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to say she had not been seen since going out Monday evening to search for Pepper, her cat.

Police said they found Pollard’s car parked near Monday’s Union Restaurant in Marguerite, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh. Pollard’s 5-year-old granddaughter was found safe inside the car.

The manhole-sized opening had not been seen by hunters and restaurant workers who were in the area in the hours before Pollard’s disappearance, leading rescuers to speculate the sinkhole was new.