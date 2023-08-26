Washington state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti and six other state treasurers are urging federal regulators to oppose a merger of the nation’s two largest grocery store chains.

The seven state officials sent a letter Wednesday to the Federal Trade Commission warning of “significant adverse effects” if Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, is allowed to acquire Albertsons, the second largest, for $24.6 billion. Albertsons is headquartered in Boise.