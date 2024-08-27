Sections
WireJanuary 19, 2025

South Korean leader arrested as his supporters riot

Yoon faces possible time in prison for declaring martial law in December

KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
Gaon Choi of South Korea in action during a snowboard halfpipe competition at Laax Open, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Laax, Switzerland. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
Protesters against impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol cheer after a court issued a warrant to formally arrest Yoon over his failed martial law bid, in front of a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Police officers detain supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after they illegally climbed over a fence inside the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A supporter of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lies down on the ground during a rally to oppose his impeachment outside the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose his impeachment outside the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A supporter of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a rally to oppose his impeachment outside the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose his impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Police officers stand in front of supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after they illegally climbed over a fence inside the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Police officers stand guard at the front gate of the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Police officers stand outside of the Seoul Western District Court after supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol broke into the court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. The letters read "The Seoul Western District Court." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A vehicle carrying impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
Police officers patrol inside Seoul Western District Court after supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol broke into the court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, hold signs with a message that translates to; "Release the president", alongside police officers, outside the Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Seok Dong-hyeon, one of the lawyers for South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Police officers stand outside of the Seoul Western District Court after supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol broke into the court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A vehicle carrying impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Police officers stand guard as supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol try to enter the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gather outside the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)
Police officers stand at the Seoul Western District Court after supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol broke into the court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was formally arrested early on Sunday, days after being apprehended at his presidential compound in Seoul. He faces possible imprisonment over his ill-fated declaration of martial law last month.

Yoon’s arrest could mark the beginning of an extended period in custody, lasting months or more.

The decision to arrest Yoon triggered unrest at the Seoul Western District Court, where dozens of his supporters broke in and rioted, destroying the main door and windows. They used plastic chairs, metal beams and police shields that they managed to wrestle away from officers. Some were seen throwing objects and using fire extinguishers, destroying furniture and glass doors. They shouted demands to see the judge who had issued the warrant, but she had already left.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed and nearly 90 protesters were arrested. Some injured police officers were seen being treated at ambulance vans. The court said it was trying to confirm whether any staff members were injured and assess the damage to its facilities.

A court deliberated for 8 hours

Following eight hours of deliberation, the court granted law enforcement’s request for an arrest warrant for Yoon, saying he was a threat to destroy evidence. Yoon and his lawyers on Saturday appeared before the court and argued for his release.

Yoon, who has been in detention since he was apprehended Wednesday in a massive law enforcement operation at his residential compound, faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which set off the country’s most serious political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s.

While South Korean presidents have wide-ranging immunity from prosecution while in office, the protection does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the military, can now extend Yoon’s detention to 20 days, during which they will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment.

Yoon’s lawyers could also file a petition to challenge the court’s arrest warrant.

Yoon’s appearance in court triggered chaotic scenes in nearby streets, where thousands of his fervent supporters rallied for hours calling for his release. Even before the court issued the warrant for Yoon’s arrest, protesters repeatedly clashed with police who detained dozens of them, including about 20 who climbed over a fence in an attempt to approach the court. At least two vehicles carrying anti-corruption investigators were damaged as they left the court after arguing for Yoon’s arrest.

Yoon’s lawyers said he spoke for about 40 minutes to the judge during the nearly five-hour closed-door hearing Saturday. His legal team and anti-corruption agencies presented opposing arguments about whether he should be held in custody.

Yoon’s defense minister, police chief and several top military commanders have already been arrested and indicted for their roles in the enforcement of martial law.

Yoon’s lawyer decries his arrest

The crisis began when Yoon, in an attempt to break through legislative gridlock, imposed military rule and sent troops to the National Assembly and election offices. The standoff lasted only hours after lawmakers who managed to get through a blockade voted to lift the measure. The opposition-dominated assembly voted to impeach him on Dec. 14.

His political fate now lies with the Constitutional Court, which is deliberating whether to formally remove him from office or reinstate him.

Seok Dong-hyeon, one of Yoon’s lawyers, called the court’s decision to issue the warrant “the epitome of anti-constitutionalism and anti-rule of law,” maintaining Yoon’s claim that his martial law decree was a legitimate act of governance. He pointed to the chaos at the Seoul Western Court and said Yoon’s arrest would inspire more anger from his supporters.

Yoon’s People Power Party regretted his arrest but also pleaded for his supporters to refrain from further violence.

The liberal opposition Democratic Party, which drove the legislative effort to impeach Yoon on Dec. 14, said his arrest would be a “cornerstone for restoring the collapsed constitutional order.” Kim Sung-hoi, a party lawmaker and spokesperson, called for stern punishment of Yoon’s supporters who stormed the court.

“I urge police to firmly enforce the law so that forces supporting rebellion will never even think of causing turmoil again,” he said.

The country’s acting leader is Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.

