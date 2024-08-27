Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has withdrawn as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The Republican's announcement came one day after meeting with senators in an effort to win their support for his confirmation to lead the Justice Department.

Here's the latest:

Gaetz’s wife, Ginger Gaetz, posted a photo of the couple holding hands as they walk on the Capitol steps

The caption of the Instagram photo reads “The end of an era. No one loves America more than this guy.”

Gaetz once faced a sex trafficking investigation by the department he was nominated to lead

The Florida representative was once embroiled in a sex trafficking investigation involving underage girls by the Justice Department, the very department President-elect Trump had tapped him to lead.

Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and in February 2023 said the investigation ended with no federal charges against him.He was also being investigated by the House Ethics panel, but Republicans declined yesterday to release the committee’s findings over objections from Democrats in a split vote.

Gaetz’s political future is uncertain at the moment

He had abruptly resigned from his congressional seat upon being nominated as attorney general amid a long-running House Ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, which was seen as a way to halt the probe.