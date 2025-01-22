The Paris climate agreement: What it stands for

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2015 Paris climate agreement is not the boogeyman that punishes the United States that critics such as President Donald Trump claim. But it hasn’t quite kept the world from overheating either.

The Paris agreement is a mostly voluntary climate pact originally ritten in ways that would both try to reduce warming and withstand the changing political winds in the United States.

In his first hours in office, Trump started the year-long process to withdraw from the pact. It’s the second time he’s done it — then-President Joe Biden had the U.S. rejoin on his second day in office.

Once the withdrawal takes effect next year the United States joins Iran, Libya and Yemen as the only United Nations countries that are not part of the agreement.

The U.S. withdrawal, while expected, triggered heavy reactions from around the world. That’s because the United States is historically responsible for the largest share of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, has been a leader in international climate negotiations and is the world’s largest producer of the fossil fuels that cause the problem in the first place.

When the agreement was signed Dec. 12, 2014, then-President Barack Obama called it “the best chance to save the one planet we have.”

What is the Paris Agreement?

The main goal is to keep long-term global temperatures from warming 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times and if not that well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees) by slashing planet-warming emissions from coal, oil and gas.

“The Paris Agreement is a framework, not a stand alone solution,” said Mohamed Adow, founder of PowerShift Africa and a veteran climate negotiations observer. “Tackling climate change is not a pass-or-fail scenario. The Paris Agreement was never a solution itself, just a structure for countries to take action. And in large part that is what countries are doing.”

It is a pact that is part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which started in 1992 with the Rio Earth Summit. Technically, the Paris agreement itself is not a treaty so its adoption by America did not require U.S. Senate approval.

Is it mandatory?

It works as a binding but voluntary program. Every five years countries are required to submit a goal or plan for what it will do about heat-trapping emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and other gases. And those goals — called National Determined Contributions or NDCs — are supposed to be more ambitious every five years, said Cambridge University climate negotiations historian Joanna Depledge.

The latest five-year pledges are due next month. Biden submitted a plan for the United States last month to reduce emissions as much as two-thirds by 2035 compared to 2005 levels. Countries can make their emissions targets less ambitious.

“The countries themselves” decide what it’s in those goals with no punishment for countries missing goals, Depledge said.

Every two years, countries have to report how much greenhouse gases they emit.

The pact also says that rich countries, such as the United States, need to help poor countries decarbonize their economies, adapt to the impacts of climate change, and most recently be responsible in some ways for damage done by climate change.

Last year international negotiations set a goal of rich nations contributing $300 billion a year to help poor nations with climate change. The United States disputes that the $300 billion goal is legally binding, Depledge said.