WireJanuary 1, 2025

The world welcomes 2025

Thousands in New York celebrate the new year despite soggy weather

Associated Press
Revelers celebrate in New York's Times Square as they attend a New Year's Eve celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Revelers celebrate in New York's Times Square as they attend a New Year's Eve celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)AP Stefan Jeremiah
People gather near the Brandenburg Gate to celebrate and watch the fireworks for the New Year's celebrations in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
People gather near the Brandenburg Gate to celebrate and watch the fireworks for the New Year's celebrations in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)AP Ebrahim Noroozi
A giant balloon depicting a dancer flies over the people before a performance during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
A giant balloon depicting a dancer flies over the people before a performance during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)AP Heng Sinith
A Pakistani man take a selfie photo while the last sunset of 2024 hangs over the city of Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
A Pakistani man take a selfie photo while the last sunset of 2024 hangs over the city of Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)AP Mohammad Sajjad
Young performers wait backstage for a count down event held in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Young performers wait backstage for a count down event held in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)AP Ng Han Guan
A woman wears a 2025 headband in the main business district on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A woman wears a 2025 headband in the main business district on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)AP Tatan Syuflana
Pope Francis waves faithfuls after celebrating over New Year's Eve Vespers and Te Deum, in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis waves faithfuls after celebrating over New Year's Eve Vespers and Te Deum, in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)AP Andrew Medichini
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year message on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 in Beijing to ring in 2025. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year message on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 in Beijing to ring in 2025. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP)AP Ju Peng
A woman holds her smartphone near an illuminated decoration on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A woman holds her smartphone near an illuminated decoration on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)AP Lee Jin-man
People cheer during the 2025 Taipei New Year's Party celebration in front of the Taipei City Government Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People cheer during the 2025 Taipei New Year's Party celebration in front of the Taipei City Government Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)AP Chiang Ying-ying
A woman from Nagoya, left, and her friend from Tokyo, both originally from Indonesia, react to their photos they just took as they visit Sensoji Buddhist temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
A woman from Nagoya, left, and her friend from Tokyo, both originally from Indonesia, react to their photos they just took as they visit Sensoji Buddhist temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)AP Hiro Komae
Two boys play football in front of a billboard welcoming the New Year 2025 in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on Tuesday, Dec.31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Two boys play football in front of a billboard welcoming the New Year 2025 in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on Tuesday, Dec.31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)AP Hau Dinh
Egyptians walk in front of New Year decorations in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Egyptians walk in front of New Year decorations in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)AP Amr Nabil
People with a Georgian national and an EU flags gather in a street decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities on New Year's Eve outside of the Georgian parliament, in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
People with a Georgian national and an EU flags gather in a street decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities on New Year's Eve outside of the Georgian parliament, in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)AP Zurab Tsertsvadze
New Year's Eve preparations are underway in Times Square in New York, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
New Year's Eve preparations are underway in Times Square in New York, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)AP Ted Shaffrey
Swimmers attend the traditional New Year's Eve swimming at Lake Moossee in Moosseedorf, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)
Swimmers attend the traditional New Year's Eve swimming at Lake Moossee in Moosseedorf, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)AP Anthony Anex
People celebrate New Yearâ€™s Eve at a promenade in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
People celebrate New Yearâ€™s Eve at a promenade in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)AP Rafiq Maqbool
People gather in the center of the Russian far east port of Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, to celebrate the new year. (AP Photo)
People gather in the center of the Russian far east port of Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, to celebrate the new year. (AP Photo)AP Uncredited
Cambodian dancers perform during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian dancers perform during the "Celebrating Cambodia" event as part of the New Year's Eve in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)AP Heng Sinith
The 9pm fireworks are seen during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP)
The 9pm fireworks are seen during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP)AP Bianca De Marchi
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the start of 2025 at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the start of 2025 at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)AP Chan Long Hei
A couple kisses as they walk with their child in a square decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Donetsk in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
A couple kisses as they walk with their child in a square decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Donetsk in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)AP Alexei Alexandrov
Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)AP Altaf Qadri
A light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe as fireworks explode during New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe as fireworks explode during New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)AP Thibault Camus

NEW YORK — From Sydney to Mumbai to Nairobi, communities around the world welcomed 2025 with spectacular light shows, embraces and ice plunges.

The New Year’s Eve ball dropped in soggy Times Square, where thousands of revelers stuck it out in heavy rain to celebrate the start of 2025 in New York City.

Auckland became the first major city to celebrate, as thousands thronged downtown or climbed the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean were the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square.

Conflict muted acknowledgements of the start of 2025 in places like the Middle East, Sudan and Ukraine.

Earliest fireworks

Fireworks blasted off the Sydney Harbor Bridge and across the bay. More than a million Australians and others gathered at iconic Sydney Harbor for the celebration. British pop star Robbie Williams led a singalong with the crowd.

The celebration also featured Indigenous ceremonies and performances that acknowledged the land’s first people.

Asia prepares for Year of the Snake

Much of Japan shut down ahead of the nation’s biggest holiday, as temples and homes underwent a thorough cleaning.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth — alluding to the reptile’s shedding skin. Other places in Asia will mark the Year of the Snake later, with the Lunar New Year.

In South Korea, celebrations were cut back or canceled during a period of national mourning following Sunday’s crash of a Jeju Air flight in Muan that killed 179 people.

In Thailand’s Bangkok, shopping malls competed for crowds with live musical acts and fireworks shows. A fireworks display in Indonesia’s Jakarta featured 800 drones.

China and Russia exchange goodwill

Chinese state media covered an exchange of New Year’s greetings between leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a reminder of growing closeness between two leaders who face tensions with the West.

Xi told Putin their countries will “always move forward hand in hand,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China has maintained ties and robust trade with Russia since the latter invaded Ukraine in 2022, helping to offset Western sanctions and attempts to isolate Putin.

Seaside celebrations and beyond

In India, thousands of revelers in the financial hub of Mumbai flocked to the city’s bustling promenade facing the Arabian Sea. In Sri Lanka, people gathered at Buddhist temples to light oil lamps and incense sticks and pray.

In Dubai, thousands attended a fireworks show at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper. And in Nairobi, Kenya, scattered fireworks were heard.

A Holy Year begins

Rome’s traditional New Year’s Eve festivities have an additional draw: the start of Pope Francis’ Holy Year, the once-every-quarter-century celebration projected to bring some 32 million pilgrims to the Eternal City in 2025.

On Tuesday, Francis celebrated a vespers at St. Peter’s Basilica. During Mass on Wednesday he is expected to again appeal for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Jan. 1 is a day of obligation for Catholics, marking the Solemnity of Mary.

Paris recaptures the Olympic spirit

Paris capped a momentous 2024 with its traditional countdown and fireworks extravaganza on the Champs-Elysées. The city’s emblematic Arc de Triomphe monument was turned into a giant tableau for a light show that celebrated the city’s landmarks and the passage of time, with whirring clocks.

“Paris is a party,” proclaimed Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games hosted in the French capital from July to September had transformed the city into a site of joy, fraternity and astonishing sporting achievements.

Wintry weather, for good and bad

London rang in the New Year with a pyrotechnic display along the River Thames. With a storm bringing bitter weather to other parts of the United Kingdom, however, festivities in Edinburgh, Scotland, were canceled.

But in Switzerland and some other places, people embraced the cold, stripping and plunging into the water in freezing temperatures.

Rio expects 2 million revelers

Rio de Janeiro was throwing Brazil’s main New Year’s Eve bash on Copacabana Beach, with barges shooting off 12 straight minutes of fireworks. Thousands of tourists in cruise ships and charter boats were dropping anchor to witness the show up close, while many were streaming onto the sand to find their spot.

More than 2 million people — most decked out in white to keep with tradition — were expected on Copacabana. They packed together to enjoy concerts by Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia and Ivete Sangalo, among others. Right after the fireworks conclude, Brazil’s biggest pop star, Anitta, will take the stage.

American traditions, old and new

In New York City, crowds cheered and couples kissed when the crystal-covered ball weighing almost 6 tons (5.4 metric tons) and featuring 2,688 crystal triangles descended down a pole in Times Square. The celebration also included musical performances by TLC and Jonas Brothers.

“It’s the biggest party in the world. There’s no other place to celebrate New Year’s than Times Square,” said Tommy Onolfo of Long Island, who started attending regularly 8 years ago.

Las Vegas’ pyrotechnic show will be on the Strip, with 340,000 people anticipated as fireworks are launched from the rooftops of casinos. Nearby, the Sphere venue will display for the first time countdowns to midnight in different time zones.

In Pasadena, California, Rose Parade spectators were camping out and hoping for prime spots. And some 200,000 people were flocking to a country music party in Nashville, Tennessee.

American Samoa will be among the last to welcome 2025, a full 24 hours after New Zealand.

