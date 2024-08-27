Trump campaigns with Packers luminary Favre

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Donald Trump showered former NFL star Brett Favre with praise on Wednesday at a rally in Green Bay, Wis., where the former Packers quarterback campaigned for the Republican presidential nominee in the final week before Election Day.

“Thank you, Brett. What a great honor. What a great champion,” Trump said shortly after taking the stage at the Resch Center. Describing Favre’s fingers as “like sausages,” he said, “No wonder he could throw the ball.”

“I’m a little upset because I think he got bigger applause than me, and I’m not happy,” the former president went on, joking about the ovation Favre received in a county that Trump narrowly won in 2020.

Trump, who appeared onstage in a orange safety vest after riding in a garbage truck to draw attention to an offensive comment by President Joe Biden, rallied alongside the football icon in the critical battleground state with just six days until the election. In a sign of the importance of the state, Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, was campaigning simultaneously in overwhelmingly Democratic-voting Madison, roughly a 2 1/2-hour drive away.

Favre, who won three NFL Most Valuable Player awards and a Super Bowl for Green Bay in the 1990s, praised Trump before the former president arrived, telling the crowd, “Much like the Packer organization, Donald Trump and his organization was a winner.”

“The United States of America won with his leadership,” Favre said.

In relying on Favre, Trump is tapping into the state’s deep and loyal support for the Packers and the team’s onetime star quarterback. But Favre also comes with increased baggage after becoming enmeshed in Mississippi’s welfare spending scandal.