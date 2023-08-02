WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump was indicted on federal criminal charges Tuesday for his role in interfering with the 2020 presidential election, the third indictment facing the former president as he mounts another campaign for the White House.

Special counsel Jack Smith secured an indictment in the case from a grand jury in Washington, D.C., describing over 45 pages a broad conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election that was marked by a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you