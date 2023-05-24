In this courtroom sketch, former president Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney Todd Blanche, right on screen, appear via video in Manhattan criminal court, in New York, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Trump made a video appearance Tuesday in his New York criminal case, with Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, left, setting a trial date for late March of next year. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
In this courtroom sketch, former president Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney Todd Blanche, right on screen, appear via video in Manhattan criminal court, in New York, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Trump made a video appearance Tuesday in his New York criminal case, with Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, left, setting a trial date for late March of next year. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
NEW YORK — Donald Trump threw up his hands in frustration Tuesday as a judge scheduled his criminal trial for March 25, putting the former president and current candidate in a Manhattan courtroom in the heat of next year’s presidential primary season.
Trump appeared by video conference at a pretrial hearing in the hush-money case as Judge Juan Manuel Merchan advised him to cancel all other obligations for the duration of the trial, which could last several weeks.
