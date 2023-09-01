Trump pleads not guilty

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS),

 Brandon Bell

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to the 13 criminal charges recently handed up against him by a Fulton County grand jury and asked to delay his trial until after the Oct. 23 start date set for at least one of his co-defendants.

The flurry of legal action came in in a pair of brief court filings from his new lead Atlanta attorney, Steve Sadow.

