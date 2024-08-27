Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
WireOctober 27, 2024

Trump talks disparagingly of Detroit during Michigan visit

MICHELLE L. PRICE and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, second right, greets local Muslim leaders during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, second right, greets local Muslim leaders during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP Carlos Osorio
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, looks on as local Muslim leaders speak during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, looks on as local Muslim leaders speak during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Alex Brandon
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, second from right, stands alongside local Muslim leaders during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, second from right, stands alongside local Muslim leaders during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP Carlos Osorio
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, greet local Muslim leaders during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, greet local Muslim leaders during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP Carlos Osorio
People wait in line to enter a Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump campaign event in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
People wait in line to enter a Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump campaign event in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)AP Matt Rourke
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP Carlos Osorio
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Alex Brandon
Dearborn Heights, Mich. Mayor Bill Bazzi speaks as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dearborn Heights, Mich. Mayor Bill Bazzi speaks as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Alex Brandon
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, stands alongside local Muslim leaders during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, stands alongside local Muslim leaders during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP Carlos Osorio
Attendees cheer as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Attendees cheer as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Alex Brandon
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Alex Brandon
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Alex Brandon

NOVI, Mich. — Donald Trump further denigrated Detroit while appealing for votes Saturday in a suburb of the largest city in swing state Michigan.

“I think Detroit and some of our areas makes us a developing nation,” the former president told supporters in Novi. He said people want him to say Detroit is “great,” but he thinks it “needs help.”

The Republican nominee for the White House had told an economic group in Detroit earlier this month that the “whole country will end up being like Detroit” if Democrat Kamala Harris wins the presidency. That comment drew harsh criticism from Democrats who praised the city for its recent drop in crime and growing population.

Trump later headed to Pennsylvania, another crucial swing state, where he appealed to young voters by promising them better conditions as they start their careers.

Trump’s stop in Novi, after an event Friday night in Traverse City, is a sign of Michigan’s importance in the tight race. Harris held a rally in Kalamazoo Saturday with former first lady Michelle Obama, who gave a searing denunciation of Trump and questioned why it was close, saying, “I lay awake at night wondering, ‘What in the world is going on?’”

The candidates in the final stretch of the campaign have made frequent visits to Michigan, a state Trump won in 2016 but Democrat Joe Biden carried four years later.

Michigan is home to major car companies and the nation’s largest concentration of members of the United Auto Workers. It also has a significant Arab American population, and many have been frustrated by the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza after the attack by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

During his rally, Trump spotlighted local Muslim and Arab American leaders who joined him on stage. These voters “could turn the election one way or the other,” Trump said, adding that he was banking on ”overwhelming support” from those voters in Michigan.

“When President Trump was president, it was peace,” said one of those leaders, Mayor Bill Bazzi of Dearborn Heights. “We didn’t have any issues. There was no wars.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

While Trump is trying to capitalize on the community’s frustration with the Democratic administration, he has a history of policies hostile to this group, including a travel ban targeting Muslim countries while in office and a pledge to expand it to include refugees from Gaza if he wins on Nov. 5.

A Trump ally, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California, the grandson of Lebanese immigrants, told reporters that Trump was winning over support from more Arab Americans and has cultivated relationships with leaders in the Middle East that would bring more stability to the region.

In lengthy remarks to supporters, Trump went after Harris and the media with familiar barbs and promoted immigration and energy policies that are campaign staples. For example, he said immigrants are “taking the Black population jobs and they’re taking the Hispanic jobs.” Government data contradicts this claim, showing that immigrant labor contributes to economic growth and provides promotional opportunities for native-born workers.

Later Saturday, Trump traveled to State College, Pennsylvania, the home of Penn State University. He told a crowd that included more young people than usual that under his leadership, they will “inherit the freest, strongest and most powerful nation on Earth.”

“If you vote for me, I will ensure that you begin your careers, young people, in a roaring economy at a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity,” he said.

He repeatedly praised the university’s national championship-winning wrestling team, inviting several of its athletes onstage to shake his hand.

In both campaign stops on Saturday, Trump called attention to how an influx of Haitian migrants have impacted Springfield, Ohio. But he stopped short of repeating false claims about immigrants eating pets, a narrative that had drawn pushback from members of both parties and prompted bomb threats on some schools and government buildings.

Trump took the stage an hour and 40 minutes after he was originally billed to speak. An hour into his remarks, the crowd had become noticeably bare in the back of the arena, especially as the kickoff of Sunday night’s Penn State game at Wisconsin neared.

___

Swenson reported from New York.

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 29
At heart of v-ball schism: fairness
WireOct. 29
Will high court decide again? Not likely
WireOct. 29
Japan’s top party takes a hit at the ballot box
WireOct. 28
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder back on the menu after testing ru...
Related
Michelle Obama issues a challenge
WireOct. 27
Michelle Obama issues a challenge
The plight of election workers
WireOct. 27
The plight of election workers
Sources: Hackers target phones of Trump, Vance
WireOct. 26
Sources: Hackers target phones of Trump, Vance
Israel strikes Iran, risking escalation
WireOct. 26
Israel strikes Iran, risking escalation
Natives laud Biden for apology. What’s next?
WireOct. 26
Natives laud Biden for apology. What’s next?
Turkey strikes Kurdish targets for a second day
WireOct. 25
Turkey strikes Kurdish targets for a second day
Prosecutors seek resentencing for Menendez brothers in 1989 killings
WireOct. 25
Prosecutors seek resentencing for Menendez brothers in 1989 killings
Why does Harris say Trump is a fascist?
WireOct. 25
Why does Harris say Trump is a fascist?
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy