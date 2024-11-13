Trump to nominate Pete Hegseth as defense secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump is nominating Pete Hegseth, host of Fox News Channel’s weekend morning program and an Army National Guard officer, as his defense secretary, the president-elect said in a statement on Tuesday evening, putting another fierce loyalist in charge of the government’s biggest agency.

“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country,” Trump said in a statement. “Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Hegseth would take over the Pentagon at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, where Israel is battling Iranian proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, and in Ukraine, where Russian forces continue to gain on Kyiv’s troops, despite billions in military aid from the U.S. and allies.

China, at the same time, poses a long-term threat for Washington as it plows ahead with military innovation and building up its nuclear arsenal.

But Hegseth is an unconventional choice that has traditionally gone to onetime military leaders, lawmakers or government officials with decades of experience. Hegseth did once run a conservative group that advocated for greater privatization of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and had been considered for a role running that department during Trump’s first term.

If confirmed, he would take over what’s commonly regarded as the world’s largest organization and the largest U.S. employer, with more than 770,000 employees and 2 million men and women in uniform. Its budget is more than $840 billion and its finances are so complicated it’s never successfully completed an audit.

In nominating Hesgeth, though, Trump would have a staunch loyalist helping spearhead what are expected to be radical changes at the Pentagon, which prides itself on being apolitical.

Hegseth, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday night, is “somebody who will, I think be reform-minded. He’s highly qualified.”